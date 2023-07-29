Traffic queuing on the M54 near Telford after the crash. Photo: National Highways

The saloon car ended up on its roof in the crash but no-one was trapped.

Emergency services received 999 calls at about 9.30am on Saturday.

National Highways said the M54 westbound was blocked between junctions 6 and 7 for Wellington due to a collision.

The agency tweeted at around 11am: "Emergency services are on the scene with an overturned vehicle. Traffic will be released as soon it is safe to do so."

They said traffic was building, with several miles of congestion.

Three fire crews from Telford Central and Wellington, including the Rescue Tender went to the motorway along with an operations officer.

They worked to make the vehicle safe, doing so by 10.45am.

At around 11.30am, National Highways said traffic had been released while residual delays of 45 minutes were expected to start easing.