Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Easter bank holiday bin collections dates in Shropshire

By Sunil MiddaTelfordPublished:

It is the Good Friday and Easter Monday bank holidays this weekend, meaning there may be some changes to bin collections across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Stock image of bin.
Stock image of bin.

The four-day weekend is the first of a host of bank holiday weekends in the next month or so, including the King's Coronation.

Friday, April 7 (Good Friday) and Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday) are both bank holidays for Easter, and so councils have issued details on bin collections.

Telford & Wrekin Council have issued the following details for bin collections:

  • Friday, April 7 - No change

  • Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday) to be collected on Tuesday, April 11

  • Tuesday, April 11 to be collected on Wednesday, April 12

  • Wednesday, April 12 to be collected on Thursday, April 13

  • Thursday, April 13 to be collected on Friday, April 14

  • Friday, April 14 to be collected on Saturday, April 15

  • Collection days return to normal from Monday, April 17.

Shropshire council have also issued details for bin collections:

  • Friday, April 7 (Good Friday) - no change to collections

  • Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday) collections to be collected on Tuesday, April 11

  • Tuesday, April 11 collections to be collected on Wednesday, April 12

  • Wednesday, April 12 collections to be collected on Thursday, April 13

  • Thursday, April 13 collections to be collected on Friday, April 14

  • Friday, April 14 collections to be collected on Saturday, April 15

  • Collections return to normal from Monday, April 17.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire
Shrewsbury
Oswestry
North Shropshire
Bridgnorth
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News