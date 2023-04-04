Easter bank holiday bin collections dates in Shropshire

The four-day weekend is the first of a host of bank holiday weekends in the next month or so, including the King's Coronation.
Friday, April 7 (Good Friday) and Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday) are both bank holidays for Easter, and so councils have issued details on bin collections.
Telford & Wrekin Council have issued the following details for bin collections:
Friday, April 7 - No change
Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday) to be collected on Tuesday, April 11
Tuesday, April 11 to be collected on Wednesday, April 12
Wednesday, April 12 to be collected on Thursday, April 13
Thursday, April 13 to be collected on Friday, April 14
Friday, April 14 to be collected on Saturday, April 15
Collection days return to normal from Monday, April 17.
Shropshire council have also issued details for bin collections:
Friday, April 7 (Good Friday) - no change to collections
Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday) collections to be collected on Tuesday, April 11
Tuesday, April 11 collections to be collected on Wednesday, April 12
Wednesday, April 12 collections to be collected on Thursday, April 13
Thursday, April 13 collections to be collected on Friday, April 14
Friday, April 14 collections to be collected on Saturday, April 15
Collections return to normal from Monday, April 17.