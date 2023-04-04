Easter bank holiday bin collections dates in Shropshire

Stock image of bin.

The four-day weekend is the first of a host of bank holiday weekends in the next month or so, including the King's Coronation.

Friday, April 7 (Good Friday) and Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday) are both bank holidays for Easter, and so councils have issued details on bin collections.

Telford & Wrekin Council have issued the following details for bin collections:

Friday, April 7 - No change

Monday, April 10 (Easter Monday) to be collected on Tuesday, April 11

Tuesday, April 11 to be collected on Wednesday, April 12

Wednesday, April 12 to be collected on Thursday, April 13

Thursday, April 13 to be collected on Friday, April 14

Friday, April 14 to be collected on Saturday, April 15

Collection days return to normal from Monday, April 17.

Shropshire council have also issued details for bin collections: