Abba, Madness and Queen tribute bands to play bangers at Telford sausage festival

Events at the QEII Arena in Telford have attracted big crowds

Telford's QEII Arena in the town park will be sizzling on September 9, and organisers have now announced some of the live music acts.

There will also be tribute acts playing the music of Sam Fender and The Killers, as well as DJ Pandar and singer/songwriter Darren Poyzer.

Lee Fudge, marketing manager of the event, said: “Sausage and Cider Festival outdoors is a feel-good event with great music, a huge variety of cider flavours and great independent food operators. We are excited to be able to host our outside event in Telford.”

In 2022, The Sausage & Cider Festival welcomed over 80,000 visitors nationwide to its events and visited more than 50 locations across the UK from Devon to Scotland. Organisers says the events offer a variety of unique flavours of craft ciders including rhubarb, cherry bakewell, chocolate and pineapple, as well more than 12 sausage flavours and live entertainment.

There will also be on-stage speed sausage eating contests and six-round chilli eating competitions.

Organisers are looking for local tribute bands to play at the event. The festival will run from 2pm to 11pm. Under 18’s must be accompanied by someone above the age of 21. No more than three under 18’s can be accompanied by the same 21-year-old.