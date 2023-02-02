Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Council calls on public's help to report illegal fishing in Telford

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

Telford & Wrekin Council is asking for the public's help in stopping illegal fishing.

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council
Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The council's anti-social behaviour team headed to Lawley and Overdale for a foot patrol and shared a picture on social media of someone with what looks like a fishing rod.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Did you know fishing is NOT permitted in the pools?"

They said new signs are on the way but ask people to call the Environment Agency or the police, depending on whether the incident is happening now.

The Environment Agency hotline number is 0800 80 70 60 or people can call 101 or 999 if they see something that is happening now.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News