Council calls on public's help to report illegal fishing in Telford

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The council's anti-social behaviour team headed to Lawley and Overdale for a foot patrol and shared a picture on social media of someone with what looks like a fishing rod.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Did you know fishing is NOT permitted in the pools?"

They said new signs are on the way but ask people to call the Environment Agency or the police, depending on whether the incident is happening now.

The Environment Agency hotline number is 0800 80 70 60 or people can call 101 or 999 if they see something that is happening now.