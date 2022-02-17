Rachel Broadhurst was described as having a 'heart of gold'

Mother-of-four and grandmother-of-one Rachel Broadhurst, from Sutton Hill, Telford, died after a collision in New Trench Road on Saturday evening. The crash also claimed the life of baby Winnie-Grace Campbell, from Donnington, who died in hospital on Valentine's Day.

Rachel's son, Kieran Jones, paid tribute to his mother. He said: "She was a loving, caring woman. A mother of four and a nanny of one. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She was the most amazing woman. Always had a smile on her face no matter what. A true family-oriented mum. She worked in the care community and she loved her job very much.

"She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends."

Rachel's sister Lisa added: "Our sister Rachel was one amazing sister. She would do anything for anyone. She would light the room up with her lovely smile.

"Rachel was very well known to her friends. She was a loving mother and nan. She was very much loved by all, including her mum, her late dad, her late sister and her other two sisters and brother. Rachel will be very sadly missed by us all as a family. We ask we can be left to grieve at this very sad time."

Inquests into the deaths of Rachel and Winnie-Grace were opened at Shirehall, and subsequently adjourned to May 26.

It was heard that Rachel was driving along New Trench Road in her Mini at approximately 6.27pm when she was involved in a collision with a Fiat carrying Winnie-Grace. Rachel sustained serious injuries and died at the scene,. Winnie-Grace died at Birmingham Children's Hospital two days later.