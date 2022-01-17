Young girl injured as car 'hits pram' in Telford bus stop crash

The Fiesta is said to have mounted the kerb and crashed into the bus stop on Monday morning

Police have closed Wombridge Road outside the Co-op in the Trench area Telford after the incident, which took pace shortly before 9.40am.

The ambulance service have been in attendance with one witness saying there had been a bus at the bus stop when the incident happened.

They said a black Ford Fiesta had mounted the kerb and had crashed into the bus stop, hitting a woman and a pram carrying a child.

A picture taken after the crash in which a young girl was injured

Photos from the scene show the Fiesta with damage to the front end, and both front airbags deployed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said a young girl had been injured, but added that her injuries are "not believed to be life-threatening".

She has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The bus stop sustained serious damage when it was hit

A spokeswoman for the service said: "We were called at 9am to reports of an RTC involving a car and pram on Wombridge Road. We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. Crews have treated a young girl for injuries not believed to be life-threatening and she’s been conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

Newport Police confirmed the road had been closed, writing on Twitter: "Wombridge Road closed between Richmond Avenue and Teagues Crescent due to RTC. Please avoid the area. PCSO Collumbell assisting with traffic control."

Police warned drivers to avoid the area

West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to Wombridge Road in Telford at 9am this morning following reports of a collision.

"A vehicle struck a bus stop, which resulted in a child being injured. The child was taken to hospital by ambulance but their injuries are not believed to be serious.