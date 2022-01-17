A car hit a baby in a pram and a bus stop on Wombridge Road, Telford

Little Leia Nock was hit by a Ford Fiesta at while at a bus stop with mum Linda Bissell in Wombridge Road, Trench, Telford, shortly before 9.40am on Monday. The driver lost control, mounted the kerb and crashed.

The car and bus shelter both sustained significant damage but, thankfully, Leia had a "lucky escape" in the circumstances, according to her dad Kieran Nock.

"She'll be alright," he said. "They've looked her over and her vitals were fine. She's had a CT scan and a chest x-ray and they are okay. She's moving her limbs no problem at all.

"She's got a nasty cut to her lip. It looks like she'll have to go under general anaesthetic for them to take care of that." Leia is expected to stay in hospital overnight.

Kieran wanted to thank two student nurses who looked after Leia and her mum at the scene. "The true heroes are the couple of student nurses who I assume were off duty and passing by. They made sure Leia was kept still until the ambulance crew arrived and made sure she didn't lose conciousness. My partner was with her at the time so one of the nurses was looking after her and keeping her calm."

Kieran described the road as a "death trap", and believes measures ought to be brought in to slow cars down.

The car driver lost control and crashed into the bus stop where a mother and child were waiting

It is understood the driver had very recently passed her test. The car had a P plate fixed to its tailgate.

A local resident said: "It's dangerous here, especially in the morning when the sun is up. I think something should be done, whether it's move the bus stop or put something in place to slow cars down.

"Hopefully the baby is okay and the mum as well. That's all that matters."

Nasty incident in Wombridge Road, Trench, #telford this morning where a motorist crashed into a bus stop, injuring a young girl sitting in her pram pic.twitter.com/pigMbR2vSd — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) January 17, 2022

Photos from the scene show the mangled pushchair, as well as the Fiesta with damage to the front end, and both front airbags deployed.

The metal frame of the bus stop was bent by the damage, causing it to lean over.

The car was taken away by a recovery vehicle at around 11.30am and police left the scene shortly after. A highways worker remained on the scene to clear away the debris.

The car driver lost control and crashed into the bus stop where a mother and child were waiting

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9am to reports of an RTC involving a car and pram on Wombridge Road. We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. Crews have treated a young girl for injuries not believed to be life-threatening and she’s been conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

Newport Police wrote on Twitter shortly after the incident occurred: "Wombridge Road closed between Richmond Avenue and Teagues Crescent due to RTC. Please avoid the area. PCSO Collumbell assisting with traffic control."

The car has now been taken and police have left the scene. Highways remain here to tidy up. One lady here said the road is “an absolute nightmare” on busy mornings when the sun is up pic.twitter.com/WfQLNAazoI — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) January 17, 2022

West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to Wombridge Road in Telford at 9am this morning following reports of a collision.

"A vehicle struck a bus stop, which resulted in a child being injured. The child was taken to hospital by ambulance but their injuries are not believed to be serious.