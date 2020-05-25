Visitors could be turned away from the Wrekin as traffic chaos continues

With perfect bank holiday weather drawing crowds to beauty spots across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Council warned that it could bring in a one-way systems or turn people away from the Wrekin to keep them safe.

Queues of cars were seen clogging the roads around the Shropshire tourist attraction this weekend despite pleas from the council for people to stay away.

And a similar situation continued today, with the car park at the foot of the hill reportedly completely full by about 10am.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Telford & Wrekin Council has sent enforcement officers to help monitor the parking while its traffic management department is also visiting to assess the situation.

A statement said: "If you’ve been anywhere near the Wrekin or followed social media the last few weeks you’ll know the roads in this area have been chaos with people flocking there to exercise.

"Our traffic management team are going to be there today doing what they can to try and keep the traffic flowing.

Advertising

"They will assess onsite and put the relevant measures in place to make it safer for everyone.

People flocked to the Wrekin over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Steve Cort

"This could involve a number of things including one-way systems, traffic lights, more restricted parking etcetera.

"This could mean that if you turn up and it’s busy you might be turned away.

Advertising

"Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers will also be patrolling the area and will be monitoring illegal and inconsiderate parking.

"We understand that people want to make the most of this beautiful spot and you are free to do so but if you were planning a walk up the Wrekin or stroll around the area we urge you to consider going somewhere quieter to help with the strain on the roads and to make social distancing easier.

"Play your part to help keep everyone safe."

Under the latest lockdown laws people are allowed to drive to outdoor open spaces "irrespective of distance" so long as social distancing guidance is followed.

However councils have warned people against travelling to busy places such as the Wrekin, the Ironbridge Gorge or the Mere at Ellesmere where the risk of spreading the virus is likely to be higher.

The length of exercise is no longer limited and people are allowed to meet one person from outside of their household and rest outside while keeping two metres apart.

Telford & Wrekin Council advised people to exercise caution at the Ironbridge Gorge, another of the borough's beauty spot.