Cars bumper-to-bumper at the Wrekin for second weekend in a row

Cars could be seen mounted on verges and packed bumper-to-bumper while lining the route up to The Wrekin today, as people rushed to ensure they could be among the first to enjoy a leisurely stroll to the top of the beauty spot in Telford.

The road had been lined with cones in an attempt to stop the area becoming overly busy, thus making social distancing increasingly difficult.

But that did not stop dozens of people, who chose the popular attraction in preference to quieter spots as their place to visit over the bank holiday weekend.

People flock to the Wrekin over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Steve Cort

It comes after Telford & Wrekin Council said that the parking seen on the way to The Wrekin last weekend was "completely unacceptable" and "dangerous".

The authority informed its traffic enforcement officers and warned that parking tickets will be issued to people where necessary.

The scenes over the bank holiday weekend saw cars lining either side of the road leading to the beauty spot, as people took advantage of the second weekend since the Government eased lockdown restrictions.

With people now allowed to travel as far as they want for exercise in England, scores of visitors have been taking the chance to get out of the house.

People flock to the Wrekin over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Steve Cort

Like other beauty spots across the county, the Wrekin car parks have been closed due to lockdown restrictions and recent scenes have sparked concern for some over social distancing.

Shropshire Council announced the reopening of its country parks last week but issued a message encouraging people not to visit – despite government regulations allowing them to do so.

Carding Mill Valley, another hotspot for keen ramblers and travelling families in Church Stretton, reopened last week.

Despite limited facilities and car parking spaces at the National Trust site, cars and motorhomes could be seen traversing the landscape.

Councillor Bob Welch, Church Stretton mayor, warned limited parking may cause some to travel further into the town to find space, raising concern for the town's elderly population.