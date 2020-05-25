London tourists fined by police for trying to visit Llanrhaeadr Waterfall

Newtown's Roads Policing Unit said it had issued the fixed penalty notices (FPN) over the weekend, after the cars had been stopped trying to visit Llanrhaeadr's waterfall Pistyll Rhaeadr.

The fines come as lockdown rules remain far stricter in Wales, with people not allowed to travel for exercise or leisure unlike in England.

In a post on Twitter the unit said: "Operation Dovecote patrols in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

"Over 100 vehicles stop checked. Four cars issued with Covid-19 FPN. Travelled specifically to visit the Waterfalls from – London, Derby, Liverpool and Wrexham."