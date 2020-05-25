Menu

London tourists fined by police for trying to visit Llanrhaeadr Waterfall

By Dominic Robertson | Mid Wales | Crime | Published:

Drivers from London, Derby, Liverpool and Wrexham have all been fined after trying to visit a Welsh waterfall.

Pistyll Rhaeadr

Newtown's Roads Policing Unit said it had issued the fixed penalty notices (FPN) over the weekend, after the cars had been stopped trying to visit Llanrhaeadr's waterfall Pistyll Rhaeadr.

The fines come as lockdown rules remain far stricter in Wales, with people not allowed to travel for exercise or leisure unlike in England.

In a post on Twitter the unit said: "Operation Dovecote patrols in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

"Over 100 vehicles stop checked. Four cars issued with Covid-19 FPN. Travelled specifically to visit the Waterfalls from – London, Derby, Liverpool and Wrexham."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

