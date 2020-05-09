Menu

WATCH: Lawley school creates lockdown video to keep children smiling

By Rob Smith | Telford | News | Published:

Children at a Telford school have been in their teacher’s minds since the school went into partial closure on March 20.

Smile - a scene from the video

Shortly after the coronavirus lockdown was announced, following reports from many parents at Lawley Village Academy that their children were missing school, they decided to do something to make them all smile.

Cue the teaching staff taking silly selfies and compiling a montage of photos from school before the lockdown, to remind their families of the fun and laughter that will return

Watch the video here:

Lawley Village academy lockdown!

To accompany the photos, headteacher, Laura Hopley enlisted the help of a friend and they wrote a version of ‘Part of Your World’ from The Little Mermaid which Mrs Hopley then recorded.

She said: “Our aim was to bring a smile to the faces of the school community, to let them know we are thinking of them and that better times will return soon.”

