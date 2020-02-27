Senior council officers' pay could rise 10 per cent in Telford

A report for the borough’s Personnel Committee says three executive directors are on just over £116,321 a year, but will move to a new four-point scale going from their current rate to £125,000 “subject to satisfactory performance review”.

Directors, currently on nearly £89,100 will be moved to a system allowing up to £98,000 a year.

Chief Executive David Sidaway’s £155,000 annual salary will not change under the proposals.

HR Manager Sue Wilson writes that “intense” competition between local authorities has pushed up senior officers’ salary expectations, and Telford and Wrekin’s rates “sit below the regional average”.

According to her report local authorities in Dudley, Shropshire, Stoke-on-Trent, Walsall and Wolverhampton all pay their directors and executive directors more than Telford and Wrekin, and still will, even after the proposed reforms.

Competition between local authorities to recruit “talent and experienced” senior managers is “intense”, Ms Wilson writes, but inflation has been faster.

She said: “The officers’ side of the Joint Negotiating Committee for Chief Officers of Local Authorities have recently reported that, in real terms, senior manager salaries have fallen by 22 per cent since April 2008.”

She added: “All directors in post have reached the top of their six-point salary scale and, in order to aid retention and recruitment, it is necessary to facilitate the opportunity for the salary scale to be reviewed to allow further progression.”

The 10 director posts will move from an £80,347-to-£89,097 framework to the bottom rung of a four-level system ranging from £89,097, progressing towards a £98,000 maximum “subject to satisfactory performance review”.

Above them, executive directorships, currently on £116,000, will moved to a four-point scale going up to a potential £125,000.

At the other end of the spectrum, Ms Wilson writes, that “all employees, with the exception of those on apprenticeships” receive at least the Real Living Wage, set at £9 per hour in 2019. The 2020 figure is £9.30.

“The council will be a Real Living Wage employer for 2020-21, increasing pay rates to meet this commitment from April 2020 ahead of the finalisation of the national pay award,” she adds.

The Personnel Committee, which consists of council leader Shaun Davies, four senior members of his Labour administration and the two opposition group leaders, was discussing the report on today. If they agree to it, it will be referred to a full session of Telford and Wrekin Council, due on Thursday, March 5.