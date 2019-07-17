Golfing youngsters prepare for charity effort

Daniel Bailey and Samuel Cleland will be getting into the swing to complete a 54-hole challenge at The Shropshire Golf Club in Muxton, Telford, on Friday, August 16.

The 13-year-olds are hoping to raise about £500 for Macmillan.

Daniel, from Kynnersley, and Samuel, from Priorslee, Telford, teamed up after playing together in a county knockout competition.

Charlton School pupil Daniel plays for The Shropshire and Samuel, an Idsall School pupil, plays for Telford Golf Club.

They will tee off just after 8am and hope to finish by 8pm.

The boys said: “We both love playing golf and we thought it would be a great challenge to play 54 holes.

“We have only ever completed 18 holes before. We hope to have fun and also raise money for a good cause.”

Anyone who would like to support the boys can do so by visiting their justgiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/DanSam54

Daniel’s mum Lisa said: “The boys really wanted to take part in Macmillan’s 72-hole challenge, but we thought it was a little too much so they’ve gone for 54 holes.

“I’m sure they’ll have plenty of energy to complete all the holes.

“Cancer has affected some of our close friends and family, so we’re really glad that the boys will be raising money for Macmillan.”