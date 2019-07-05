Warning to motorists after crash on Telford's A442

Emergency services were dealing with the crash on the A442 in Telford, known locally as the EP.

The crash happened near to the Randlay Interchange.

Emergency services are dealing with a 2 vehicle RTC on the A442 Telford near to the Randley interchange. This will cause traffic holdups please find an alternative route if possible. — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) July 5, 2019

West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "Emergency services are dealing with a two vehicle RTC on the A442 Telford near to the Randlay interchange.

"This will cause traffic hold-ups – please find an alternative route if possible."