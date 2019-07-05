Advertising
Warning to motorists after crash on Telford's A442
Motorists were warned to stay away from one of Telford's busiest roads today after a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were dealing with the crash on the A442 in Telford, known locally as the EP.
The crash happened near to the Randlay Interchange.
West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "Emergency services are dealing with a two vehicle RTC on the A442 Telford near to the Randlay interchange.
"This will cause traffic hold-ups – please find an alternative route if possible."
