Warning to motorists after crash on Telford's A442

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News

Motorists were warned to stay away from one of Telford's busiest roads today after a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were dealing with the crash on the A442 in Telford, known locally as the EP.

The crash happened near to the Randlay Interchange.

West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "Emergency services are dealing with a two vehicle RTC on the A442 Telford near to the Randlay interchange.

"This will cause traffic hold-ups – please find an alternative route if possible."

Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
@MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

