New town M&S Foodhall set for approval after previous plan withdrawn

The firm's proposal is for a site off the A49 to the south of Sheet Road in Ludlow.

A previous proposal for the development was withdrawn due to concerns about the design of the building, and the traffic impact.

The plan would see the creation of a 2016.8sqm retail unit, which is accessed from a newly-created T-junction off Sheet Road.

The site will have a car park with 160 spaces – including seven disabled bays, seven parent and child parking bays, eight electric vehicle charging bays, and a cycle rack.