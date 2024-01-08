Shropshire Star
New town M&S Foodhall set for approval after previous plan withdrawn

M&S' plans for a new county foodhall are set to be approved by Shropshire Council.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Last updated
How the new M&S Foodhall in Ludlow could look. Image: M&S

The firm's proposal is for a site off the A49 to the south of Sheet Road in Ludlow.

A previous proposal for the development was withdrawn due to concerns about the design of the building, and the traffic impact.

The plan would see the creation of a 2016.8sqm retail unit, which is accessed from a newly-created T-junction off Sheet Road.

The site will have a car park with 160 spaces – including seven disabled bays, seven parent and child parking bays, eight electric vehicle charging bays, and a cycle rack.

