County charity appeals for shop volunteers

Ludlow's Hope House shop manager Emma Gibson and volunteer Carole Atack.

Hope House Children’s Hospice is looking for people who can help out at its shop on King Street in Ludlow.

The charity needs people to work in a variety of roles, from being on the tills, to filling up stock on the shop floor and receiving donations as they come in.

The shop’s manager Emma Gibson urged people in Ludlow and the surrounding areas to join the team and start making a difference in their community.

“Volunteers are absolutely essential to our shops, not only in terms of helping with our day-to-day running, but also in creating our lovely family atmosphere,” said Emma.

“It’s not all work and no play when you volunteer with us, it’s also a great chance to socialise and meet new people, while at the same time playing a huge part in supporting seriously ill local children and their families.

“If you’re interested then please do pop into our shop and come and say hello.”

Carole Atack has been volunteering at the shop for the last six years since retiring as a speech and language therapist with the NHS.

“When I retired, I really wanted to give something back to the community,” said Carole, 69. “My background in working for children drew me to Hope House and joining the team here.

“I’m so glad I made that decision, it’s a lovely place to come and volunteer and I am here a couple of days a week.

“It’s great to see friendly faces every week, have a chat, and contribute to such an amazing cause.”