South Shropshire leisure centre to remain open until end of March after community raises £15,000

Cleobury Mortimer Sports & Fitness Centre was set to close in December after Teme Leisure, which has run it since 2008, announced plans to hand the contract back to Shropshire Council.

The firm said this was because the council withdrew an annual grant of £23,530 in March. Last month, the Liberal Democrat-run administration declared a financial emergency and said it couldn’t sign up to the current proposals on offer, with the grant previously coming from the revenue budget that is used for day-to-day spending.

Cleobury Mortimer Sports Centre. Picture: LDRS

A group called Friends of Cleobury Sports Centre (FCSC) was soon set up and launched a campaign to keep the site open. A petition reached 1,700 signatures, meaning it was discussed at a full council meeting.

Pledges and donations have reached more than £15,000. Combined with the £40,000 that Teme Leisure has committed, it means the centre can stay open until the end of the current financial year.

The aim now is to meet the future funding gap up until August 2027.

“We’ve been blown away by the support from local businesses and the community who have made individual pledges and donations,” said FCSC’s Sian Powell.

“We are looking at other options [to keep it open long-term] and are working with Shropshire Council, the town council and Teme Leisure.”

Sian Powell is part of the Friends of Cleobury Sports Centre that is trying to keep the site open. Picture: Submitted

The money was raised through fundraising events, collections and donations from groups, including the volleyball club that uses the centre.

This Saturday (October 11) activities will take place at the centre from 7am to 7pm, including various classes as well as volleyball, pickleball, badminton and gym challenges.

Donations of £5 minimum are being asked to join in for all or part of the day, with all funds going towards the FCSC fund. There will also be a ‘kids zone’ from 10am to midday with activities on the astro turf and games in the viewing gallery. A minimum donation of £1 per child is required.

Other fundraising activities include a quiz at the Old Lion Inn on October 19. There will be teams of four (£3 per player) with registration at 6.30pm ready for a 7pm start.

Lee Hassan, general manager at Teme Leisure, said: “Teme Leisure have been working closely with all stakeholders to find a positive solution for the sports centre.

“I can confirm that Teme Leisure has committed circa £40,000 to the site this financial year. This figure may increase or decrease depending on trading.

“We have been able to do this due to FCSC reaching their target of £15,000 in donations and pledges to help offset some of the operational deficit now that the grant from Shropshire Council is no longer available, and the combination together will mean a breakeven budget.

“Teme have written formally to Shropshire Council to seek approval for an extension to continue to operate the sports centre until March 31 and are awaiting a formal response.

“In the meantime, Teme Leisure and FCSC are working with Cleobury Mortimer Town Council to secure funding from April 1. The ultimate aim is to secure the long-term future of the sports centre for the wonderful community that we serve.”