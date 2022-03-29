Ministers should resign if fined, councillor says

Councillor Andy Boddington

Councillor Boddington said that had to include the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

He said: "I was absolutely appalled to hear there were parties going on in Downing Street when people like me were stuck in our own flats unable to socialise.

"The Government was telling us to do one thing and doing something completely different."

"It was one rule for them and one rule for us."

The councillor, who himself shielded for three months in lockdown because of a medical condition, said the pandemic effected people's physical and mental health.

"I still have the countdown on my wall where I was ticking off the days. I would take the dog for a walk in the small hours of the morning and the local community were wonderful helping.

"People in care homes were so badly affected, unable to see their loved ones, except through screens. Even the closure of pubs affected, particularly mens', mental health.

"Then we discovered that those who made the rules were breaking them.