Shrewsbury town centre roadworks completion date announced as council pledges review of controversial bus stop

Works to redesign the Shrewsbury Railway Station gyratory area began in June 2024, with Shropshire Council initially hoping to complete the project by mid-August. However, that timeline was later pushed back.

The council has now confirmed that the final phase of work is underway and is due to be completed by November 7.

As part of the project, additional traffic sensors have been installed on Chester Street, and upgrades made to the traffic light control software to help ease congestion.

A new traffic management system, known as MOVA (Microprocessor Optimised Vehicle Actuation), has been introduced. The system uses sensors and wireless technology to continuously assess traffic conditions and automatically adjust signal timings to minimise delays, while synchronising nearby lights.

Last week, a new bus stop installed on Castle Gates sparked controversy, with residents branding it "crazy" and thousands signing a petition calling for its removal.

The council said the bus stop will be reviewed once the current phase of works is complete.

Alex Wagner, deputy Leader of Shropshire Council and councillor for Quarry and Coton Hill, said: "We completely understand the concerns about the bus stop as part of this scheme, something that was agreed under the previous administration.

"Options are going to be assessed now with an eye to taking action as soon as the work that we’re obliged to carry out has been completed. I’m always cautious of seemingly simple solutions to complex issues, and every action has a major knock-on here. For example, it will remain important for bus passengers to be able to access the station.

“Our cross-party scrutiny committee has been asked to look at both the history of the scheme itself and to monitor issues, which the Chair has agreed to bring to their November meeting. They will make recommendations about this and also about similar schemes

"The scheme is funded by the last government’s Levelling Up Fund and undoing work or cancelling it would mean handing back the grant funding, which has already been spent, and incurring more costs in undoing the work. This is money that we don’t have.

"That said, initial monitoring has shown that journeys from the north of Shrewsbury towards Smithfield Road have slightly improved by using Chester Street. We would also recommend that drivers check live traffic data before making journeys as the fastest route may not be the same as it was before the work, and it may in fact be quicker to use the internal bypass or the A5 rather than driving through the town centre."

From Monday, October 20, green surfacing will be laid on the cycleway between the station and Meadow Place, followed by further surfacing work at Howard Street and the railway station entrance/exit on October 27. The council said these works are weather-dependent, meaning dates may change.

The lining and bollard installation for the cycleway between the station and Meadow Place is scheduled for completion by November 4, with similar work on the section up Castle Gates - and a new loading bay - due by November 7.

In addition, snagging and remedial works are ongoing, including replacing paving on Castle Foregate damaged during National Grid cable-laying operations.

Meanwhile, Network Rail is due to carry out further work beneath the railway bridge to deter pigeon roosting and fouling. Initial cleaning was completed in August, and the installation of wire mesh is scheduled for mid-November, pending confirmation from Network Rail as bridge owners.