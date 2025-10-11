Shrewsbury crematorium makes £5,000 donation to children's hospice charity

Emstrey Crematorium in Shrewsbury made the donation to Hope House Children's Hospices to support end-of-life care.

The charity gives every local child with a life-threatening condition and their family access to professional care and improves their quality of life from the point of diagnosis.

Dylan Bellamy, business leader at Emstrey Crematorium, said: “It’s a privilege to contribute to Hope House Children's Hospices and support the vital care they provide. This donation reflects our dedication to helping individuals and families receive the compassion and dignity they deserve during life’s most challenging times.”

For more information about Hope House Children's Hospices and how you can support their work, visit www.hopehouse.org.uk.