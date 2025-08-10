Returning after a two year break the Shrewsbury event offered up a mix of family entertainment ranging from activities, spectacular displays and music, to the star of the attraction - monster trucks.

The giant car-crushing vehicles took to the main arena in a spectacular destructive display, before the audience were treated to a variety of other attractions including the stunning stunts from the Bolddog Lings Acrobatic Motor Bike Show.

With a packed line-up more than 4,000 visitors were able to enjoy a vintage vehicle display, incredible tricks in the Pedal Power versus Parkour Show - as well as the more relaxing sights and sounds of the Steve Longton Sheep Dog Show.

Other activities included a funfair, while Shropshire’s very own Andy O’Brien provided music for the occasion.

First held in 2019 the DMOS People West Mid Showground event was served by a river taxi organised by the Sabrina boat, offering a more relaxing way to avoid the traffic on the way to the venue.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said they had been thrilled at the way the event had gone - with sunshine beaming down as thousands of people enjoyed a raft of octane-fuelled attractions.

He said: "It has been amazing. We have returned after a two year break and the people of Shropshire have come out and done really well.

"The acts are fantastic, they even take me by surprise. I came round the corner and thought something was falling out of the sky and it is one of the motorbikes from the display team.

"I think people have had a really, nice day. They can bring a picnic, sit around with the family and enjoy some great entertainment."

A stunning display from The Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Team.

