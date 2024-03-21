'Remember the clothing': DPD murder jury urged to consider lack of blood on 'axeman's' clothes

Jagdeep Singh is one of five men standing trial for the killing of Aurman Singh, 23, in a "brutal" attack in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury on Monday, August 21 last year.

The victim had been attacked with an array of weapons including an axe and a golf club by a gang of men who it is alleged had travelled from the Black Country in two cars, pouncing on the DPD worker as he made deliveries.

Jagdeep Singh, 22, filmed a video shortly after the attack in which he held a blood-soaked axe and could be heard speaking in Punjabi. His DNA was found on the axe.

However, none of the victim's blood was found on his grey hooded sweatshirt, trousers or trainers.

Christopher Millington KC, defending Jagdeep Singh, urged the jury at Stafford Crown Court to consider that fact that no blood was on his clothing, despite an expert saying blood spatter could have projected as far as 6ft.

"When the prosecution closed their case, they said 'remember the video'," Mr Millington said, referring to the clip filmed by Jagdeep in which he wielded and axe and "boasted" about what happened.

"I propose to close with this - remember the clothing," said Mr Millington.