Dream come true for Shropshire's mystery 'Mr T' who has scooped £1 million lotto win

The lottery said only minimal details were being released about the winner – at their request.

A spokesman said that the winner was called 'Mr T' and was 'from Shropshire', adding that he had won the top prize of £1m on the 'Black Pearl' instant win game.

Winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like the lucky Shropshire winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Wow, fantastic news for Mr T who has become a millionaire overnight. Huge congratulations!”

The win looks to be the second Shropshire lottery success in recent weeks after a lucky ticket-holder came forward following an appeal.

On that occasion the Lottery said a prize of more than £1m from the EuroMillions had initially gone unclaimed.

The ticket was bought for the EuroMillions draw on January 16, and the winner had been given until 14 July to claim their winnings.

The National Lottery had appealed for Shropshire residents to check their tickets, and confirmed a winner had subsequently come forward – although no details have been released about where the lucky player was from.