DPD murder accused told 'wicked lies' about getaway driver to save his 'friends', court told

In the third week of the trial of five men accused of killing Aurman Singh in Berwick Avenue last year, one of the defendants has denied planning the attack on the 23-year-old DPD worker who was left dying in the street on August 21 last year.

Arshdeep Singh, aged 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, told a the jury at Stafford Crown Court that he knew all the men who travelled in two cars from Smethwick to Shrewsbury last year.

Four of the men in a Mercedes - Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh - remain at large and are still wanted in connection with Aurman Singh's death.

Arshdeep Singh was in an Audi on August 21 along with Shivdeeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road and Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley.

Another man, Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, is also on trial for murder.

All five deny the charges.

On Tuesday, under cross-examination, Arshdeep Singh admitted to the court he was "good friends" with the men in the Mercedes who he had earlier claimed had orchestrated the attack on Aurman Singh without his knowledge.