DPD murder accused tells court he was taken to Shrewsbury 'by deception'

Giving evidence at Stafford Crown Court, Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, denied being the 'prime mover' in a pre-meditated attack on Aurman Singh in Berwick Avenue on August 21 last year.

The 23-year-old DPD worker was pronounced dead after being attacked by a gang of men armed with an array of weapons who assaulted him in broad daylight.

Stafford Crown Court heard on Monday that on of the five men charged with the murder of the DPD worker, Arshdeep Singh had been told that they were going to Shrewsbury in two cars to meet friends known to two of the others.

He told the court that he only got out of the grey Audi in Berwick Avenue, when he saw two of his friends from the Mercedes run past brandishing weapons.

He told the jury: "There was a lot of commotion and a lot of fighting."

When asked by Mr Simon Spence KC why he had decided to take a golf club out of the car with him, Arshdeep Singh replied: "Fear for my own safety because they were fighting there."

"But why take the golf club if it was your friends that were fighting?" Mr Spence asked.