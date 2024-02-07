Shrewsbury Prison staff face youth gang ordeal as mob rush entrance and kick gates

The unsavoury incident took place as staff attempted to shut at the end of their shift at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Footage of the incident shows ten or more youths – some hooded and some wearing face coverings – running into the facility as workers opened the gates to leave the premises.

Joel Campbell, CEO of The Cove Group which runs Shrewsbury Prison, said the staff had asked the youngsters to leave but were met with abuse and aggression.

As they were ushered out of the site CCTV footage shows a large object being thrown and a kick being aimed as the staff attempted to close the gates.

The police were called but Mr Campbell said they had been reluctant to take statements or CCTV in relation to the incident.

It was however reported again with the force the following day.

Mr Campbell said: "Once they got the kids out they closed the gates but that is when they started kicking the gates."