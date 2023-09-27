Keen Shropshire volunteer raises over £150,000 for animal welfare charity Brooke

Jenny Lack

Jenny Lack, who lives near Shrewsbury, has raised more than £15,000 in the past 12 months at Ludlow Market and other venues, to raise awareness of the international charity – Brooke.

Every Monday, Jenny volunteers her time selling donated goods, as well as her own cards made with pressed wild flowers, of which she sells around 700 per year.

Jenny said: “I have a passion for recycling and reusing at my stall. I have sold everything from footstools and fire screens to false teeth."

Brooke, which is based in Egypt, works with equines and their owners to make long-lasting improvements to their welfare.

After visiting the charity with her daughter, Jenny saw first-hand the struggles faced by many working equines and their owners.

They rely heavily on these animals to put food on their tables, to earn a living and to send their children to school.

“I enjoy talking to people about Brooke’s work – the types of problems that Brooke sees are often caused by poverty and ignorance," Jenny added.

"I like the fact that Brooke helps people as well as animals. Education is so important particularly with young people.”

Jenny, whose own Welsh cob is now retired, has been a keen Brooke supporter for more than 35 years.

After retiring in 2007, Jenny first hit the local headlines by collecting old Capri Sun packets from local schools and sewing them into shopping bags, which were sold in a shop in Shrewsbury.