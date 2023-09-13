The Parade Commander and RAF Shawbury personnel commence parade rehearsal in the hangar Crown Copyright © 2023

Sunday morning's march with swords drawn, bayonets fixed, colours flying, drums beating and bands playing will celebrate the Coronation year of Their Majesties the King and Queen.

A parade from Shrewsbury Castle to The Quarry from 10am will be followed by a Commemoration of the Battle Britain.

The Parade Commander and Parade Executives Crown Copyright © 2023

Personnel at RAF Shawbury from all three services, under the watchful eye of the Station Warrant Officer, will be rehearsing after their normal duties this week to hone their drill skills and ensure that all is perfect for the parade and commemoration.

They have been invited by Shrewsbury Town Council, and the parade and commemoration will be attended by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and civic dignitaries.

RAF Shawbury was granted the Freedom of Shrewsbury in 1967 and with it the privilege of marching through the town with swords drawn, bayonets fixed, colours flying, drums beating and bands playing.

The parade will form up at Shrewsbury Castle at 10 am and then march through the town to The Quarry entrance near St Chad’s Church.

A Battle of Britain Commemoration Service will then be held at the War Memorial in the Quarry at 10.45am.

The Drill Instructor briefs the parade flights. Crown Copyright © 2023

The honour of being granted the freedom of a town, and with it the privilege of marching through the town with swords drawn, bayonets fixed, colours flying, drums beating and bands playing, is believed to date back to ancient Rome when the boundary or ’pomerium’ was considered sacred and leaders of armies were forbidden from entering.

In medieval Europe similar practices continued and troops would have to camp outside city walls.

To be granted the Freedom of a City was an honour only granted where the armies had gained and earned the trust of the local population. In modern times to be granted the freedom of a borough, town or city is purely a ceremonial honour and will acknowledge historic ties or the appreciation of a military unit.