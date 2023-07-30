RSPCA reveals extent of cat abuse in the county as 'appalling' cruelty complaints rise

The RSPCA says it has seen an increase in people deliberately harming cats.

The figures released by the charity come as it says there were almost 18,000 cat cruelty complaints across the country last year.

A total of 1,726 were classed as "intentional harm incidents", a 25 per cent increase from the 1,387 in 2021.

In Shropshire there were a total of 162 complaints last year.

The charity has released the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

The cost-of-living crisis is also thought to be a contributing factor to an increase in deliberate harm to animals, at a time when the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and the RSPCA’s vital services are stretched to the limit.

Dr Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animal department, said: “Cats are one of the most popular pets in the UK with an estimated 11 million pet cats in UK homes but our figures suggest sadly they are the second most abused pet – after dogs.

“It is heart-breaking to think that five cats every day are suffering at the hands of humans – it really is appalling – but sadly the RSPCA knows all too well that this cruelty is carried out on a regular basis.

“We see hundreds of felines come through our doors every year who have been subjected to unimaginable cruelty – being beaten, burned, thrown around, had bones broken, been shot at, poisoned and drowned.

“In many cases these pets have been injured deliberately by their owners – the very people who are supposed to love and protect them. But cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to air gun attacks and other forms of cruelty by complete strangers.”

Kelly Lake, RSPCA chief inspector for Shropshire, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.

“Each year, these reports reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months. The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.