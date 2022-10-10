Pictures show how community owned Shropshire pub has been transformed by council grant

The Cock Inn, Hanwood – after the work

The Cock Inn at Hanwood has been changed out of all recognition following a successful £11,000 grant application to support voluntary sector organisations and community groups with pandemic recovery.

The Cock Inn, Hanwood – before the work

It has been run as a Community Interest Company since 2017 after it was purchased on behalf of the community by the late Bill Longmore and his wife Ursula. This purchase saved the village pub at the heart of Hanwood.

The company is managed by 10 local members of the village and all profits are reinvested in the property which has experienced many years of under investment.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for health (Integrated Care System) and communities, said: “It is so important our communities have a sense of togetherness during these difficult times, so it is great news to hear about The Cock Inn and other community venues which have benefitted from our Community Asset Grant Scheme. I’ve no doubt the new refurb will be very well received by the Hanwood community.”

The Community Asset Grant Scheme, administered through Shropshire Council, is Government-funded from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and aims to provide direct business grants and wider business support following a turbulent period during the pandemic.

Grant funding was open to organisations who could evidence the economic, social and environmental benefits each project would deliver, and the further health and wellbeing benefits it could provide for the community.

A grant award of £11,000 received from Shropshire Council was used to help transform the layout of the pub. The project involved removing the current bar and serving area, rebuilding and relocating it, all whilst repurposing many of the original materials.

In addition, electrical and plumbing provisions were upgraded, alongside new flooring and a total redecoration.

The aims of the work were to refresh and modernise the venue and to design a space that suited its current trade.

The works now provide new opportunities and functionalities of the venue, such as a café for commercial or hired use.

A café was always a long-term objective for the venue, but due to its former configuration, seemed like a pipedream.