Spectacular tractor pulling at steam rally

Tractor pulling at a previous show

The August Bank Holiday weekend will see the Challenger Tractor Pulling Club putting on an action- packed display at Shrewsbury Steam Rally, Onslow Park Shrewsbury.

Kate Seabridge a member of the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, and organiser of this highly popular and exciting event tractor pull said: “If you haven't seen us before you are in for the thrilling and entertaining experience of vintage tractors with a twist. They have been modified to attempt to pull a starting weight of a 14 tonne sledge and the further they go along the track the weight gets heavier. There will be plenty of power, smoke and fun for all the family.”

The Working Field at the show, on August 28 and 29 will also see demonstrations of original farming skills and techniques.

"Visitors can take a nostalgic look at the farming of 'days gone by' and see an exciting mix of impressive working machines and shire horses that capture the history and heritage of farming.

"They can also enjoy the spectacle of tractors ploughing and take the opportunity to view both heritage and classic tractors," Kate said.

The Rally showground will also be home to a display of around 200 static tractors.