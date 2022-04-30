Two rescued from River Severn

Three fire appliances from Shrewsbury, Baschurch and Tweedale attended the scene at around 2.15pm.
One male had already been rescued when crews arrive, another was in a distressed condition and both were medically assessed by an ambulance crew.
Two people had to be rescued from the River Severn at Frankwell Bridge this afternoon.
