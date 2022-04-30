Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two rescued from River Severn

By Paul JenkinsShrewsburyPublished:

Two people had to be rescued from the River Severn at Frankwell Bridge this afternoon.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Three fire appliances from Shrewsbury, Baschurch and Tweedale attended the scene at around 2.15pm.

One male had already been rescued when crews arrive, another was in a distressed condition and both were medically assessed by an ambulance crew.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News