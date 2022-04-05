Police expand search for Nathan Fleetwood: Were you on Kingsland Road?

Nathan Fleetwood

Officers say they have been able to expand their search in the hunt for the 21-year-old - and confirm that there is no evidence to suggest anyone else is involved with his disappearance.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Kingsland area between 4am and 6.30am on Sunday, March 27, as they may have vital information about Nathan’s movements that night.

It comes after another man Toby Jones, 31, died in hospital after being rescued from the river by firefighters at Victoria Quay on Friday night.

Another man is currently fighting for his life in hospital after being pulled from the river near the English Bridge on Sunday night. He had earlier been involved in an altercation in the Nag's Head.

Friends of Nathan are are planning to launch another mass public search for him.

Today Detective Sergeant David Bettison said: “Thank you to everyone who has been sharing our appeals; after hearing from a number of people we have now been able to expand our searches.

“We are now eager to speak to anybody who walked along Kingsland Road, in the direction of Coleham, as we believe they may have walked past Nathan after he left the Kingsland Bridge."

Officers believe people who saw Nathan could give them vital clues to help them piece together a map of his movements.

Det Sgt Bettison said; “Currently there is no evidence to suggest anyone is involved with Nathan’s disappearance, but we do believe people in the area at this time could hold vital information in helping us better understand Nathan’s movements in the early hours of Sunday."

Nathan was seen in Shrewsbury town centre at around 2.30am on March 27 after leaving the Albert Shed on Barker Street. He is then believed to have made his way towards the Kingsland area of the town shortly afterwards, and was seen on Kingsland Bridge.

Nathan is described as having short dark hair and was wearing a white T-shirt with a black hoodie, black jeans and white Nike trainers.

Officers are working with West Mercia Search and Rescue to search the area around the Kingsland Bridge, as well as following up a number of enquiries around the town centre.