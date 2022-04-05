Friends of Nathan Fleetwood plan community push to help find missing 21-year-old

Nathan Fleetwood was last seen in the early hours of March 27

The 21-year-old has been missing since the early hours of Sunday, March 27, after leaving Albert's Shed in Barker Street following a night out in Shrewsbury.

On Sunday, April 3, more than 400 people scoured the area around the Kingsland Bridge in the hope of unearthing clues as to his whereabouts.

Toby Owen, a friend and football pal of Nathan, said there are also plans to put thousands of leaflets through town doors.

Many lampposts in the town have also had leaflets fixed to them, and a new Facebook group has grown to more than 4,300 followers in a matter of hours.

"The plan now is to get back out and flyer every house in the area," said Toby who is desperate to get answers for Nathan's mum, dad and sister.

"We just need someone to come forward with that crucial piece of information that will bring it all together."

Toby, 25, said he and the family had been staggered by the support they have received from "amazing people" who have offered to pay for leaflets, T-shirts.

Nathan Fleetwood

"It is going in the right direction," he added.

Searches for information have so far centred on what happened to Nathan on or around the Kingsland bridge between 3.30am and 4.15am on Sunday, March 27.

He was seen in Shrewsbury town centre at around 2.30am after leaving Albert's Shed.

He is then believed to have made his way towards the Kingsland area of the town.

Anyone with any information that could help police searches are asked to call 101 or visit the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 347i of 27 March.