Man dies after being rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

The path by the river was cordoned off

The 31-year-old was pulled from the river by firefighters on Friday night at Victoria Quay, and a police cordon remained in the area on Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but police have now confirmed that he has since died.

A police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that sadly the man who was rescued from the River Severn on Friday night has since died in hospital.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”