Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man dies after being rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A man has died in hospital after being rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury.

The path by the river was cordoned off
The path by the river was cordoned off

The 31-year-old was pulled from the river by firefighters on Friday night at Victoria Quay, and a police cordon remained in the area on Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but police have now confirmed that he has since died.

A police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that sadly the man who was rescued from the River Severn on Friday night has since died in hospital.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

His death is separate to the ongoing search for missing 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood, who has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday, March 27.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News