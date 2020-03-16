Shrewsbury and Telford choir members raise thousands for specialist dementia nurses

Got 2 Sing members enjoyed a cup of tea and cake while raising more than £2,000 for admiral nurses as part of Dementia UK's Time for a Cuppa campaign.

The singers baked, bought and brought cakes to their weekly rehearsals during the week-long scheme and sold them to raise funds.

The proceeds will be used to help fund and provide resources to Dementia UK admiral nurses, who work alongside families affected by the disease.

As well as one-to-one support, the nurses offer expert guidance and practical solutions which help families face dementia with more confidence.

Choir leader Olivia Thomas said: "We were really excited to make Time for a Cuppa for Dementia UK at our rehearsal. Not only did we have fun but we also raised awareness of the incredible work which admiral nurses do.”

Dementia UK currently has 279 admiral nurses working across various care settings, including out in the community, care homes, hospitals and hospices.

The charity also has its admiral nurse dementia helpline, which is available to anyone with any questions around dementia via phone or email.

There are currently not enough admiral nurses for the growing number of people with dementia.

Got 2 Sing is made up of 17 contemporary choirs which span across the West Midlands, including in Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire.

The group also helps members combat loneliness, health issues and improve confidence.