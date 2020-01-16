Fred’s Gay Meadow coracle finds its way back home to Shrewsbury Town

For many years Fred Davies and his family retrieved footballs using coracles.

They became famous throughout the footballing world and one of their craft eventually ended up in the National Football Museum in Manchester.

Now, as the museum undergoes a reorganisation, the coracle has been deemed surplus to requirements and has been returned to its home town.

It has now taken pride of place on display in the corner of Shrewsbury Town's Sovereign Suite at its new ground, the Montgomery Waters Meadow. It means it can be admired by thousands of Town fans every week – including those who attended the club’s FA Cup victory this week.

Shrewsbury Town commercial manager Andrew Tretton with the famous coracle, now back at the club

For many years, Fred Davies would launch his coracle into the River Severn to retrieve footballs kicked over the stands at Town’s old stadium Gay Meadow.

Thought to be over 100 years old and kindly donated to the club by Tim Beard and Alasdair Wilson in 2008, the pair returned to see the coracle back in Shropshire.

“It all started because my sister was running a charity event at Attingham Park and she obtained the coracle from Fred Davies’s widow," said Tim. “She put it up as an auction prize and we purchased it.

“We then gave it back to the club a few years later at the Hereford United game back in 2008 – Graham Turner was here. The club didn’t know what to do with it so they donated it to the Football Museum.”

Fred Davies with one of his coracles

Alasdair added: “Fred retired from retrieving footballs and shortly after, he passed away. The coracle was left to the family and Tim’s sister was able to retrieve it.

“Tim and I have known each other for years and we have been coming to the old Meadow and the new Meadow ever since. We felt it was important to keep some of Shrewsbury Town’s history.”

The pair also thanked Town’s commercial manager Andy Tretton for bringing the coracle home and are pleased a part of Town’s history is now on display for all to enjoy.

“We had a small conversation with Andy and just asked where the coracle was,” said Alasdair. “We have to thank him hugely for his contribution in rescuing it from relative obscurity. We are grateful to the club and Andy.

"Tim and I are very proud to be associated with this bit of history and thank the club very much for putting this bit of history together.

“We thought it was a great shame that it was elsewhere without club connection. It’s a part of the club’s history, so it’s nice to have it here back home.”

The club also has another coracle, which was never used to retrieve balls from the river. Mr Davies built the coracle when he was demonstrating coracle building at Acton Scott Historic Working Farm in 1992.