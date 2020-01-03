Kenya volunteering adventure for Shrewsbury woman, 24

Hannah Griffiths, 24, travelled to Kenya in September 2019 with international development organisation VSO, as part of the UK government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme, where she worked alongside young volunteers from Kenya and the UK.

She lived with a local host family so that she was fully immersed into the community and could gain a better understanding of the challenges people there face.

Hannah said: "In Kenya, we worked with a range of people with different types of disabilities, some adults and some children. Lots of our work was around trying to ensure people with disabilities felt empowered and can access services which allows them to engage in society and thrive. This was difficult in some areas as some people had incorrect beliefs about disabilities such as they cannot go to school or that it has come from a curse/black magic.

"One action we did to aim to overcome this with running sessions on stigmas throughout schools, teacher training colleges and medical centres. Empowerment also came from ensure people met successful/educated disabled people, access to business training and loans/services the government provides.

"This aimed to encourage people how to be self sustaining and learn income generating activities. In addition, we also ran medical assessment days for people who can't afford to travel to go to hospitals.

"It was such an amazing experience to be able to go and get to know everyone. To be able get to learn and live in a different culture was amazing. To be able to get fully involved and active in making a difference in a community to quickly become passionate about. One of our greatest achievements was running a sports day with children and adults with disabilities. To see everyone laughing in such an inclusive, positive atmosphere was magical. "

Upon their return to the UK, all ICS volunteers undertake an ‘Action At Home’ project, ensuring that their new skills also benefit their local communities.

Hannah said: "My ICS experience really allowed me to appreciate that as individuals we can all make a difference. Even with big issues that seem deeply ingrained, we can all make a difference. It starts small but if we care we can all make a step towards the world we want to see."

Felicity Morgan, Director of ICS at VSO, said: “It’s really inspiring to hear about the fantastic work Hannah did on placement.

"We’re incredibly proud that UK aid is supporting young Brits to bring about positive change in some of the world’s poorest communities.”

Fnd out more at volunteerics.org/why-volunteer-ics