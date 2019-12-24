Safety concerns raised over Shrewsbury Town parking

There have been a number of complaints in relation to the stadium car park at recent matches which the club's supporter's group have discussed with the Club Safety team.

The club has asked that for reasons of safety, no vehicles should move until all pedestrians have exited the car park.

But despite the best efforts of the club, more and more drivers are attempting to get closer to the exit, to speed up their own exit, this has caused some real safety concerns for pedestrians.

The club's supporter's group is now asking that all vehicles should remain parked in their allotted spaces until all pedestrians have left the car park.

Mike Davis and Roger Groves, the Supporter Liaison Officers, said: "At our last home match with Coventry two vehicles were stopped while attempting to enter the car park at the end of the match.

"The issue was compounded by the fact the vehicles were attempting to collect disabled supporters who had attended the match.

"Unfortunately, the decision to delay their entry resulted in further complaints being received by the club as the delay resulted in the disabled supporters remaining outside longer than anticipated, something which is not acceptable, particularly during the colder months.

"We would, therefore, encourage any disabled pick-ups to be in the car park 15 minutes prior to the final whistle to avoid a similar issue.

"Pedestrians are reminded to use the dedicated walkways when leaving the car park.

"Once the car park is clear of all pedestrians the club will then, first of all, allow the away and home coaches to depart followed by all other vehicles.

"The car park is usually clear within 15 to 20 minutes from end of the match so we would ask all car park ticket holders to be patient and that their vehicles remain in their parking space until all pedestrians have left to ensure their safety.

Advertising

"The club would like to remind supporters that on some occasions it may be necessary for a complete shut down of the car park at the end of some games to manage a safe exit.

"The club remains committed to ensuring a safe exit from the stadium for all its supporters and endeavouring to provide a swift exit from the car park for all users.

"If any supporter has a question on this matter or requires further clarification then please contact the football club or Supporters Parliament direct."