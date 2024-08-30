Heronwatch organisers launch appeal after unexpected grant failure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organisers of Heronwatch, a long-established bird-watching project alongside the town’s Mere, thought they had already reached their target to install a new multi-camera video system by raising nearly £21,000 through crowd-funding.

But now they’ve been told that an expected £20,000 of match-funding from the Shropshire Green Spaces and Active Travel Fund will not be available because the scheme does not fully meet the criteria.

“This is deeply, disappointing,” said Heronwatch chairman Edward Bevan, who leads the small team of volunteers who run the project, giving visitors to the Boathouse at Ellesmere an opportunity to enjoy close-up views of a large colony of nesting herons on nearby island on the Mere.

“We thought we’d ticked all the boxes to qualify for the money, but we’ve missed out because our scheme doesn’t involve creating new green space."

Heronwatch was established thirty years ago and has become one of the most popular wildlife attractions in North Shropshire, drawing in hundreds of visitors annually.

But after exposure to the elements all-year-round, most of the 15 video cameras are now out of action and only one gives a good image of the nesting birds and their chicks.

The deadline for fundraising runs out in several weeks, but Mr Bevan, who has been involved in the project from the start, is not giving up hope.

“Our aim is to install replacement cameras later this year in readiness for the start of the breeding season in February,” he said. “But although we now have a huge black hole in our appeal, it’s not over yet. It’s a setback, but we intend to step up the fund-raising.

"We have been around the local shops, businesses and organisations to raise more money, and we are contacting our neighbours and family members to plead with them too. We have also attended Ellesmere Market for the last five weeks to publicise the appeal, and to raise donations.

"If anyone would like to make a donation to our appeal, please follow the link to the crowd-funding website at https://www.spacehive.com/ellesmere-heronwatch-camera-system/ and share share it with your friends.”

Mr Bevan added: “Heronwatch provides provides a unique wildlife opportunity by enabling visitors to explore the hidden world of tree-top nests.

"It provides social interaction with knowledgeable friendly volunteers. It provides the joy of learning something new, and developing a new, sometimes lifelong, interest in the natural world for both adults and children.

"It also affords the opportunity of becoming a volunteer for the project. Engagement with nature provides benefits for mental health as well as boosting tourism and the local economy.”