Councillor calls for independent inquiry into Kronospan fire

An emergency meeting of Chirk Town Council is being held tonight to discuss the fire in the log yard.

Town and Wrexham councillor Terry Evans said he would also be calling for an emergency meeting with other bodies including Public Health Wales and Natural Resources Wales.

Councillor Evans said yesterday that he was extremely concerned that the fire was still burning three days after it started.

"The smoke and fumes are making life extremely unpleasant for residents in Chirk," he said.

"I am very worried about the possible health implications particularly for those who are elderly, vulnerable or have existing medical conditions. The situation is completely unacceptable and must not be allowed to happen again.

Coverage so far:

"I am calling for an emergency meeting with representatives from Public Health Wales, Natural Resources Wales, Wrexham Council, Chirk Town Council and Kronospan to discuss this matter urgently.

Advertising

"The people of Chirk deserve answers and there also needs to be a full independent inquiry into this fire to determine how it started, what impact it has had on residents, and how this kind of situation can be avoided in future.

"I, along with many others, have been calling for some time for more rigorous independent monitoring of the factory and the events of recent days demonstrated that this needs to be addressed as a matter urgency."

Councillor Evans urged all concerned residents to contact Wrexham Council to register their concerns.

"I will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we see a substantial improvement for the future. If anyone would like to speak to me regarding this then please do not hesitate to get in touch," he said.

No one was injured in the fire and Kronospan has said there will be a full inquiry.

It says that the factory is running as normal with the fire confined to the log yard.