Fire continues to rage at Kronospan factory in Chirk as company promises 'full enquiry'

The company has promised a "full enquiry" into the cause of the fire, which is the latest in a string of similar incidents at the site in recent years.

Crews from Wrexham and Llangollen were called out when the blaze started in the log yard at 2am on Monday.

Firefighters from Wrexham and Llangollen remain on site at a fire involving raw timber on the logyard at Kronospan, #Chirk. Crews are working with staff on site and have created breaks in the fire. We expect to remain on site for some time as crews work to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/y5mwr5hgme — North Wales Fire (@NorthWalesFire) January 14, 2020

They remained at the Holyhead Road site into Tuesday afternoon and are expected to be there for "some time".

Smoke filled the air above Chirk while people from as far away as Acrefair, Cefn Mawr and Pentre reported that it had spread for miles.

Chirk councillor Gareth Baines said the latest fire was evidence that independent monitoring was desperately needed at the site, which last week had a planning application to expand its operation deferred.

Kronospan say the fire is in a log wall. It isn’t common for round wood to spontaneously combust - in winter... the photographs appear to show mounds, not round wood pic.twitter.com/rF2dnSNUeJ — Cllr Gareth Baines (@BainesCllr) January 14, 2020

A Kronospan spokeswoman said: “The fire brigade remain on site and are controlling the fire with Kronospan helping in the process. The fire involves raw timber on the log yard.

"Once the fire is out we will conduct a full enquiry.

"In the meantime there is no impact on our production operations."