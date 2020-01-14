Advertising
Fire continues to rage at Kronospan factory in Chirk as company promises 'full enquiry'
Figrefighters are still tackling a major fire at Chirk's Kronospan factory.
The company has promised a "full enquiry" into the cause of the fire, which is the latest in a string of similar incidents at the site in recent years.
Crews from Wrexham and Llangollen were called out when the blaze started in the log yard at 2am on Monday.
They remained at the Holyhead Road site into Tuesday afternoon and are expected to be there for "some time".
Smoke filled the air above Chirk while people from as far away as Acrefair, Cefn Mawr and Pentre reported that it had spread for miles.
Chirk councillor Gareth Baines said the latest fire was evidence that independent monitoring was desperately needed at the site, which last week had a planning application to expand its operation deferred.
A Kronospan spokeswoman said: “The fire brigade remain on site and are controlling the fire with Kronospan helping in the process. The fire involves raw timber on the log yard.
"Once the fire is out we will conduct a full enquiry.
"In the meantime there is no impact on our production operations."
