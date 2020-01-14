Chirk residents urged to close windows and doors as Kronospan fire rages on

Crews from Wrexham and Llangollen were called out when the fire broke out in the log yard at 2am on Monday.

Firefighters were still on the Holyhead Road site on Tuesday afternoon and were expected to remain until Wednesday.

Smoke billowed out above Chirk while people from as far away as Acrefair, Cefn Mawr and Pentre reported that it had spread for miles.

Crews remain on site at the #Kronospan, #Chirk incident. Due to the forecasted change in wind direction, local residents are advised to close windows and doors. pic.twitter.com/SZiAR3Zwf5 — North Wales Fire (@NorthWalesFire) January 14, 2020

North Wales Fire said due to a change in wind direction, local residents are advised to close their windows and doors.

Wrexham County Borough Council also issued a statement and advice on behalf of Public Health Wales and the fire service.

A spokesman said: "I can now confirm that due to a change in wind direction, advice has now been provided to residents to close windows and doors by North Wales Fire and Rescue. Crews will most likely be working all night in an attempt to finally extinguish the fire within the next 24 hours.

"In the meantime the council would advise residents of the local community to heed the following advice issued by Public Health Wales.

Advertising

"If you are in a place affected by smoke, stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed when affected by the smoke, but open them again to air your home when the smoke passes. If you need to be outdoors, avoid areas affected by smoke or ash, or limit the time you spend in them. Motorists who have travel through the smoke should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.

See also:

"Smoke can irritate airways, the skin and the eyes leading to coughing and wheezing, breathlessness and chest pain. This can also mean that problems such as asthma get worse. People with asthma should carry their inhaler with them at all times. Odours associated with fires can cause annoyance, stress and anxiety, nausea, headaches or dizziness. These are common reactions to odours, rather than to the substances that cause the smell.

Advertising

"We are able to detect odours at levels that are much lower than can cause harm to health. Anyone concerned about their symptoms should contact their GP or NHS Direct on 0845 46 47. The symptoms usually disappear quickly and should not lead to long term health problems.

"Our first priority is to ensure that residents are protected and we have been fortunate with weather conditions thus far. We have also liaised with colleagues in Corporate Health & Safety who will liaise with local schools accordingly."

The company has promised a full enquiry into the cause of the fire, which is the latest in a string of similar incidents at the site in recent years.