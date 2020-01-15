Emergency council meeting called as Kronospan fire in Chirk enters third day

Now in its third day, the fire at the Holyhead Road site was first reported at 2am on Monday.

It is the latest in a string of fires at the wood panel factory, which is facing calls from campaigners to agree to independent monitoring.

See also:

An emergency meeting of Chirk Town Council has been called for Thursday evening to discuss the fire.

Chirk Councillor Gareth Baines said: "Kronospan have provided residents with little to nothing by way of an update, leading to confusion and worry – this isn't the way for a respectful company to operate.

"The community of Chirk deals with a major fire at the factory, on average, at least once a year.

"Kronospan have much to do to improve relations, I would encourage them to agree to independent monitoring of both noise and pollution – it is the only way forward."

Smoke continues to spread across Chirk and surrounding villages including Ruabon, Acrefair, Cefn Mawr and Pentre.

No one has been injured in the fire and Kronospan has promised a "full enquiry".