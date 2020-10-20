Dilemma for golf course that straddles the Welsh border

As Wales faces a 'circuit breaker lockdown' lasting just over a fortnight, officials at the the Llanymynech club are holding talks over how the course deals with the situation.

Sandy Johnstone, who is on the club's committee, explained that while some of the holes are in Powys, others are in Shropshire and the only road leading up to the course which overlooks the both countries, is completely in England.

"We are a member of the England Golf Union and therefore abide by its rules," he said.

However the club house in licensed by Welsh authority, Powys County Council.

"It maybe that we shall have to close the club house but keep the course open," he said.