Dilemma for golf course that straddles the Welsh border

A golf club with some of its holes in England and others in Wales is caught right in the middle of the different Coronavirus rules for people on either side of the border.

As Wales faces a 'circuit breaker lockdown' lasting just over a fortnight, officials at the the Llanymynech club are holding talks over how the course deals with the situation.

Sandy Johnstone, who is on the club's committee, explained that while some of the holes are in Powys, others are in Shropshire and the only road leading up to the course which overlooks the both countries, is completely in England.

"We are a member of the England Golf Union and therefore abide by its rules," he said.

However the club house in licensed by Welsh authority, Powys County Council.

"It maybe that we shall have to close the club house but keep the course open," he said.

"That is what we did when it was decided that golf courses could re-open. We are holding meetings this week to talk through the situation and the best way to deal with it."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

