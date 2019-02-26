Two take up challenge of marathon for Shropshire's Hope House Hospice

Dan Stanley, who works in marketing and PR at the Marches School in Oswestry is running the race, after losing four stone since the start of 2018.

"In the last year I have been training and losing weight to make this all possible, having lost nearly 4 stone from the 21 stone frame that I had at the start of 2018.

He said: "Whilst running the marathon, I will be raising money for the incredible local charity 'Hope House', who provide care and support to life-limited children, young people and their families from Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.

"Please support this wonderful charity and help the children that they support."

To donate go to everyclick.com/dansmarathonjourney.

Andrew Davies is another running for the charity, as his son Tommy benefits from the care the hospice gives.

He said: "I am going to try and raise as much as I can for Hope House because they have done so much for us.

"They have helped with everything from getting Tommy a new wheelchair to helping us through difficulties with building.

"We don't get any support from anywhere else so I don't know what we would do without them. Please give generously to this fantastic charity.

To donate to Andrew's cause go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Andrew-Davies104."