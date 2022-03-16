Family heartbroken as son killed in motorbike crash five years after sister's road death

Craig Lear-Jones loved motocross and his tiny one-year-old Chihuahua, Chalkie

Outgoing 28-year-old Craig Lear-Jones died after his motorbike hit a wall outside the Fox pub in High Street, Wem, on Saturday afternoon.

It is the second time in just over five years that the Lear-Jones family have suffered the devastating pain of a road crash loss after Craig's 24-year-old sister Tara Lear-Jones, a carer, died on the A539 at Penley.

"We are all devastated with another tragedy," said mum Andrea Jones, 47, of the family home in nearby Lowe Hill Road. "We would like to thank the emergency services for all they did to try to save Craig's life, and for everyone who has sent messages and cards, and left flowers at the scene.

"It is lovely to know that people are thinking about us."

An off-duty paramedic was at the scene and was joined by ambulance staff, a paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford.

Despite their best efforts the young man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The emergency services did the best they could to try to save Craig's life," said Mrs Jones.

Tara Lear-Jones died in a crash aged 24

Mrs Jones described her son as a loving family man who "loved making a loud noise". He was single and was a ground worker in the building industry.

"Everyone knew when Craig was around," said his mum. "He loved anything which made a lot of noise, and rap music."

"Craig lived for his nieces and nephews and his tiny one year old Chihuahua, Chalkie," said mum Andrea.

Craig's nieces and nephews Imogen and Willow France, aged eight and six, Alfie Abbott, five, and two-year old Lola Lear-Jones are all "devastated", said Mrs Jones.

"The older ones especially know what has happened," she added.

The family don't know what happened to cause the crash, the details of which have been passed to the coroner. Craig had been on his way back home from the shops at about 5.30pm when it happened.

"Craig is so well known in Wem that someone called me within five minutes," said Mrs Jones, who is married to Matthew Jones, 51. Their children have taken her maiden name, Lear, into their names.

Wem lad Craig had attended St Peter's Primary School, The Thomas Adams School, and Sir John Talbot's School and enjoyed sports.

"He had just got going with his motocross and he loved it, he had a competitive spirit and always had a smile," she added.

Craig, the third eldest of seven children, is survived by his mum and dad and brothers and sisters Gemma Lear-Jones, 30, Harriet Lear-Jones, 26, Jack Lear-Jones, 22, Owen Lear-Jones, 20 and Amber Lear-Jones, 17.

West Mercia Police is investigating and officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: "Did you see a motorcyclist collide with a wall in Wem on Saturday?

"The driver of the grey bike, a 28-year-old man, sadly died at the scene."

The man was one of two bikers to die in crashes in the region on Saturday. A man in his 30s was killed in a crash with a car at a busy junction on the main road between Bridgnorth and Stourbridge.