The crash happened at the junction of the A458 and Six Ashes Road. Photo: Google

The biker, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash between Bridgnorth and Stourbridge.

The collision happened at the junction of the A458 Bridgnorth Road and Six Ashes Road near Bobbington at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene along with paramedics, police and firefighters but the man, who was riding a black Kawasaki motorbike, could not be saved.

The driver of the white BMW, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for treatment.

The A458 was closed for several hours as specialist police collision investigators examined the scene near the Six Ashes pub.

Staffordshire Police officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward and have urged people not to speculate about the cause of the crash.

A spokesman for the force said: "The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and despite the efforts of medical staff from the air ambulance, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"The driver of the BMW, a woman in her 50s, was admitted to Russells Hall Hospital.

"Witnesses who may have seen the vehicles before the collision or anyone with relevant dash-cam footage please message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 372 of 12 March or call 101. Alternatively, email the team direct at ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk