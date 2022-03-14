The crash happened outside The Fox pub in Wem. Photo: Google

The man, aged 28, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened outside The Fox pub on High Street/Lowe Hill Road n the town centre at around 5.30pm.

An off-duty paramedic performed CPR on the biker and an air ambulance was sent to the scene but he could not be saved.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesan said: "A motorcyclist has died after his bike collided with a wall. The incident happened outside the Fox Public House on High Street in Wem.

"An off-duty paramedic was administering CPR to the the rider when two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford arrived.

"The man was given advanced life support but it was not possible to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

West Mercia Police is investigating and officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman for the force said: "Did you see a motorcyclist collide with a wall in Wem on Saturday?

"The driver of the grey bike, a 28-year-old man, sadly died at the scene."

The man was one of two bikers to die in crashes in the region on Saturday. A man in his 30s was killed in a crash with a car at a busy junction on the main road between Bridgnorth and Stourbridge.