Market Drayton residents fear life will be 'made harder' for residents who rely on the Lloyds branch in Cheshire Street, which will shut on November 27, two years after the nearby Barclays branch was closed.

The closure comes as 292 branches under the Lloyds Banking Group will close their doors to customers nationwide.

Lloyds says more than 68 per cent of their personal customers from each branch already use other means of banking, such as mobile, internet and phone banking.

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan said the town needs to see proposals for a banking hub after the closure.

"Market Drayton needs investment and support to ensure the high street can thrive," said the Liberal Democrat MP. "Sadly, the closure of Lloyds will have the opposite impact, making life harder for many pensioners and small businesses who rely on their services.

"As much as anything, many people will be concerned that another town centre premises will now be left empty.

"We need to see proposals for a banking hub which can meaningfully replicate the existing level of service - and not just be window dressing for the closure."

Lloyds banking says a community banker will visit Market Drayton after the closure, offering "face-to-face targeted support for as long as the community needs it".

The company is contacting its customers in Market Drayton to notify them of the closure and provide information about alternative banking services.

Residents say they are concerned about how they will pay in cheques and access cash as well as missing the human interaction.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star earlier this month, Guy Chatburn said: "I'm very disappointed, it's very important to keep a place like this open in a town like Market Drayton.

"People use it all the time, cash hasn't gone yet. I've come to get some and it hasn't gone out of fashion.

"They promise a banking hub, but where is that going to be? And if there's going to be a banking hub that means there is a demand, so why not keep the branch open in the first place?

"I use digital banking and go online and use an app, but there's times when you need to prove to the bank that you want to pay in money. You can't just do that virtually, you have to physically turn up."